PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Reveals Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $47.84 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $30.95 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.84 Mln. vs. $30.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.36 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.