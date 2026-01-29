PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $41.91 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $36.08 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.3% to $93.56 million from $107.93 million last year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.91 Mln. vs. $36.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $93.56 Mln vs. $107.93 Mln last year.

