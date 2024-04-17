PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Security (PMTU) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 28.44

The average one-year price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Security (NYSE:PMTU) has been revised to 28.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 25.73 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.92 to a high of 31.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.42% from the latest reported closing price of 25.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTU is 0.74%, a decrease of 13.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.90% to 437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 437K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing a decrease of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTU by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

pennymac mortgage investment trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the united states. the company operates through credit sensitive strategies, interest rate sensitive strategies, and correspondent production segments. its credit sensitive strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (crt) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase crt securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. the company's interest rate sensitive strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mbs; and related interest rate hedging activities. its correspondent production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (mbs). pnmac capital management, llc acts as the manager of pennymac mortgage investment trust. the company qualifies as a

