Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.12, changing hands as low as $13.56 per share. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.5202 per share, with $15.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.83.

