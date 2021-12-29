PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.93, the dividend yield is 10.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMT was $17.93, representing a -16.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.53 and a 6.98% increase over the 52 week low of $16.76.

PMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports PMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 333.33%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pmt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PMT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an increase of 0.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PMT at 3.49%.

