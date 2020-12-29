PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.06, the dividend yield is 10.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMT was $18.06, representing a -24.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.79 and a 416% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

PMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports PMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -89.05%, compared to an industry average of -24.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PMT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 22.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PMT at 4.53%.

