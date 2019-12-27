PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Dividends
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.15, the dividend yield is 8.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMT was $23.15, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.35 and a 25.88% increase over the 52 week low of $18.39.

PMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports PMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.35%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PMT as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)
  • First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 6.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PMT at 3.19%.

