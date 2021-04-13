PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 88% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMT was $20.47, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.49 and a 158.79% increase over the 52 week low of $7.91.

PMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports PMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 712.35%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PMT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

iShares Trust (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REM with an increase of 24.62% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of PMT at 3.82%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.