Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust said on June 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.93%, the lowest has been 5.23%, and the highest has been 29.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 21.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMT is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 67,063K shares. The put/call ratio of PMT is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.03% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is 14.22. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.03% from its latest reported closing price of 12.69.

The projected annual revenue for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is 438MM, an increase of 44.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,467K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,590K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 5.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,316K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,688K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 5.44% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,315K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,040K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 75.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,756K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

