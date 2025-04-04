Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PMT

In trading on Friday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.74, changing hands as low as $13.52 per share. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.765 per share, with $15.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.