Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PMT

In trading on Friday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.62, changing hands as low as $19.05 per share. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.61 per share, with $21.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.29.

