Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PMT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.02, changing hands as high as $16.16 per share. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.50 per share, with $23.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.11.

