PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR Earnings Results: $PMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR ($PMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $44,470,000, missing estimates of $93,592,660 by $-49,122,660.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PMT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR Insider Trading Activity
PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR insiders have traded $PMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUG JONES (Director, President & CMBO) sold 14,530 shares for an estimated $210,685
- CATHERINE A. LYNCH has made 4 purchases buying 1,786 shares for an estimated $23,475 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,361,282 shares (+167.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,138,540
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 722,615 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,097,722
- K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. removed 409,610 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,156,989
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 276,855 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,485,604
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 254,581 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,205,174
- UBS GROUP AG added 251,170 shares (+182.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,162,230
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC added 212,023 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,106,136
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.