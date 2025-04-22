PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR Earnings Results: $PMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR ($PMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $44,470,000, missing estimates of $93,592,660 by $-49,122,660.

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR Insider Trading Activity

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR insiders have traded $PMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUG JONES (Director, President & CMBO) sold 14,530 shares for an estimated $210,685

CATHERINE A. LYNCH has made 4 purchases buying 1,786 shares for an estimated $23,475 and 0 sales.

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST TR stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

