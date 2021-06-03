PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.44, changing hands as low as $58.80 per share. PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFSI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.0701 per share, with $70.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.75.

