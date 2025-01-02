PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.76, changing hands as low as $97.08 per share. PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFSI's low point in its 52 week range is $81.925 per share, with $119.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.