PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.32, changing hands as high as $31.05 per share. PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFSI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.135 per share, with $39.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.93.

