A PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Insider Sold 8,775 Shares Worth $1.1 Million

Key Points

Daniel S. Perotti, an insider at PennyMac Financial Services, recently sold some shares.

Perotti is the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Daniel S. Perotti, Chief Financial Officer of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), reported the sale of 8,775 shares in multiple open-market transactions on Nov. 17, 2025. Here's the SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 8,775 Transaction value ~$1.1 million Post-transaction shares 226,439

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($126.67).

Key questions

What proportion of Perotti's direct holdings was sold in this transaction?

This sale represented none of the insider’s direct ownership immediately prior to the transaction.

How does this trade size compare to recent selling activity?

The 8,775 shares sold closely match the median for Perotti’s eleven sell-only trades since May 2024, which is also 8,775 shares, indicating continuity in transaction scale.

What is the current market context for PennyMac Financial Services?

As of Nov. 17, 2025, the stock was priced at $126.67 at the weighted average transaction price, reflecting a one-year total return of 20.90% leading up to the transaction.

How much direct equity does Perotti Daniel Stanley retain post-sale?

Following this transaction, the insider holds 9,964 shares directly, plus 216,475 shares through a family trust as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.19 billion Net income (TTM) $498.74 million Dividend yield 1.00% 1-year price change 20.90%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Nov. 17, 2025.

Company snapshot

Offers mortgage loan origination, servicing, and investment management services, with revenue primarily from mortgage production and servicing fees.

Operates a vertically integrated business model, generating income by originating, acquiring, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans, as well as managing mortgage-related investment assets.

Serves U.S. residential mortgage borrowers, institutional investors, and correspondent lenders seeking mortgage solutions and asset management.

PennyMac Financial Services is a leading U.S. mortgage banking and investment management company, operating at scale with over 4,400 employees and a diversified revenue base. The company leverages an integrated platform spanning loan origination, servicing, and asset management to drive efficiency and capture value across the mortgage lifecycle. Its strategy emphasizes operational excellence, risk management, and broad product offerings, positioning it as a key player in the U.S. residential mortgage market.

Foolish take

There are millions of reasons for insiders to sell shares of the company they work for. Perotti's recent sale of about 3.9% of his overall PennyMac Holdings looks like a common example of insiders supplementing their income. It would be more encouraging to see the company's lead accountant buy shares, but this hardly seems like an attempt to run for the hills.

PennyMac is a top lender in the U.S. that produced newly originated loans that totaled $139 billion at the end of September. The company also services loans that totaled $717 billion at the end of the third quarter. During the third quarter, PennyMac reported pretax income that surged to $236 million from just $93.9 million in the previous year period.

PennyMac's loan origination and servicing business could get a boost from a new platform it adopted in September. PennyMac adopted Vesta's loan origination technology platform. Vesta is a privately held company backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Bain Capital.

Glossary

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of a company's securities.

Direct ownership: Shares held and controlled directly by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price per share, calculated by weighting each purchase by the number of shares bought or sold.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income as a percentage of the current share price.

Vertically integrated: A business model where a company controls multiple stages of its supply chain or production process.

Mortgage loan origination: The process of creating and funding new mortgage loans for borrowers.

Servicing fees: Payments received for managing the day-to-day administration of loans, such as collecting payments and handling customer service.

Correspondent lenders: Financial institutions that originate and fund loans, then sell them to larger lenders or investors.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

