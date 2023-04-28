PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Declares $0.20 Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $65.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSI is 0.16%, an increase of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 30,633K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSI is 4.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services is 74.02. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.29% from its latest reported closing price of 65.92.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Financial Services is 1,658MM, an increase of 30.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,993K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,736K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 33.73% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,510K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 21.22% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,370K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 46.93% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,263K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 28.42% over the last quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

