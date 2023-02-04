PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Declares $0.20 Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $66.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 2.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=153).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.79% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services is $70.12. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.79% from its latest reported closing price of $66.29.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Financial Services is $1,658MM, a decrease of 19.98%. The projected annual EPS is $7.17, a decrease of 35.32%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PFSI is 0.1523%, a decrease of 8.1388%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 31,402K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,735,814 shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company.

MFN Partners Management holds 4,531,792 shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,228,286 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103,732 shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 27.12% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,266,593 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273,593 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 0.93% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,204,694 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209,694 shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 3.80% over the last quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.