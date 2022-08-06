PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.20

The board of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of August, with investors receiving $0.20 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

PennyMac Financial Services' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Having paid out dividends for only 3 years, PennyMac Financial Services does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Based on its last earnings report however, the payout ratio is at a comfortable 6.3%, meaning that PennyMac Financial Services may be able to sustain this dividend for future years if it continues on this earnings trend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 29.9%. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 11% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

NYSE:PFSI Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

PennyMac Financial Services Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from $0.48 total annually to $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. PennyMac Financial Services has impressed us by growing EPS at 36% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like PennyMac Financial Services' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, PennyMac Financial Services has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is PennyMac Financial Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

