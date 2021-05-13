PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.58, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFSI was $56.58, representing a -20.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.99 and a 114.4% increase over the 52 week low of $26.39.

PFSI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). PFSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $22.54. Zacks Investment Research reports PFSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.38%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

