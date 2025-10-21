PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $181.503 million, or $3.37 per share. This compares with $69.368 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.7% to $632.89 million from $411.83 million last year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $181.503 Mln. vs. $69.368 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.37 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $632.89 Mln vs. $411.83 Mln last year.

