PennyMac Financial Services (FRA:1AC) Price Target Increased by 6.17% to 86.16

The average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services (FRA:1AC) has been revised to 86.16 / share. This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 81.15 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 77.94 to a high of 95.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.97% from the latest reported closing price of 62.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AC is 0.18%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 32,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,072K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,137K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AC by 10.65% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,756K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AC by 1.69% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,530K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AC by 16.53% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,182K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AC by 12.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.