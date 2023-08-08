PennyMac Financial Services (FRA:1AC) Price Target Increased by 18.95% to 82.71

The average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services (FRA:1AC) has been revised to 82.71 / share. This is an increase of 18.95% from the prior estimate of 69.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.36 to a high of 92.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.74% from the latest reported closing price of 68.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AC is 0.17%, an increase of 7.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 31,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,137K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AC by 1.14% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,892K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AC by 29.53% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,529K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AC by 18.57% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,203K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AC by 3.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

