PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $PFSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES ($PFSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $545,347,416 and earnings of $2.85 per share.
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES Insider Trading Activity
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES insiders have traded $PFSI stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID SPECTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 111,027 shares for an estimated $11,362,681.
- DOUG JONES (Director, President & CMBO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 62,202 shares for an estimated $6,344,306.
- DANIEL STANLEY PEROTTI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,481 shares for an estimated $3,789,708.
- JAMES FOLLETTE (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,720 shares for an estimated $477,418.
- GREGORY L HENDRY (MD, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,032 shares for an estimated $309,546
- DEREK STARK (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,698 shares for an estimated $277,171.
- ABBIE TIDMORE (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 2,669 shares for an estimated $273,705
- MARK ELBAUM (Chief Capital Markets Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493 shares for an estimated $50,654.
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 264,956 shares (+104.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,062,605
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 256,254 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,173,783
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 231,164 shares (-70.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,611,090
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 214,429 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,901,778
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,428,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 199,667 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,393,987
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC removed 192,066 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,617,621
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFSI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
