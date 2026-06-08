PennyMac Financial Services Chairman and CEO Sells 10,000 Shares for $880,000

Key Points

Chairman and CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares indirectly for a total of ~$880,000 on May 12, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $87.99 per share.

The transaction represented approximately 16.5% of Spector’s indirect holdings and approximately 1.77% of his aggregate equity position.

All shares sold were held indirectly, specifically through ST Family Investment Company LLC, with no change to direct ownership.

10 stocks we like better than PennyMac Financial Services ›

David Spector, Chairman & CEO of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), reported the indirect sale of 10,000 shares of common stock valued at approximately $880,000 via multiple open-market transactions on May 12, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 10,000 Transaction value $880,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 504,401 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 60,604 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$44.71 million

Key questions

How does the sale compare in scale to Spector’s prior trading activity?

This 10,000-share sale is consistent with Spector’s typical transaction size, with the average for sell transactions at approximately 11,100 shares and a historical range of 5,000-39,777 shares per trade, reflecting steady portfolio management.

This 10,000-share sale is consistent with Spector’s typical transaction size, with the average for sell transactions at approximately 11,100 shares and a historical range of 5,000-39,777 shares per trade, reflecting steady portfolio management. What is the impact on Spector’s overall equity exposure?

The transaction reduced Spector’s indirect ownership by 14.16%, but his direct stake of 504,401 shares remains unchanged, leaving his total beneficial ownership at 565,005 shares after the trade.

The transaction reduced Spector’s indirect ownership by 14.16%, but his direct stake of 504,401 shares remains unchanged, leaving his total beneficial ownership at 565,005 shares after the trade. Were the shares sold under a prearranged trading plan?

Yes, the filing indicates the sales were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Aug. 8, 2025, which supports an interpretation of routine, scheduled diversification rather than discretionary selling.

Yes, the filing indicates the sales were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Aug. 8, 2025, which supports an interpretation of routine, scheduled diversification rather than discretionary selling. How does the transaction value relate to recent stock performance?

The sale price of around $87.99 per share is modestly above the company’s price of $85.69 as of May 17, 2026, with shares having declined 15.07% over the past year, indicating the transaction occurred near the upper end of the recent trading range.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.32 billion Net income (TTM) $507.12 million Dividend yield 1.48% 1-year price change (9.5%)

Company snapshot

Offers mortgage origination, loan servicing, and investment management services, with revenue primarily from loan production and servicing fees.

Operates a vertically integrated model, generating income through mortgage loan origination, acquisition, sale, and ongoing servicing of residential mortgages.

Serves U.S. homeowners, mortgage investors, and institutional clients seeking residential mortgage products and servicing solutions.

PennyMac Financial Services is a leading U.S. mortgage banking and investment management company with a diversified revenue base across production, servicing, and asset management.

What this transaction means for investors

David Spector’s 10,000-share sale of PennyMac Financial Services came shortly after the mortgage services company reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The company reported $104.7 million in pretax income, a decrease from the prior quarter, but a slight uptick year over year. Its loan production segment brought in $133.6 million, a big rise sequentially as well as year over year. Its loan servicing segment was a big drag on results, coming in at $12.7 million, down from $37.3 million in the prior quarter and $76 million in the first quarter of 2025. It also reported a larger pretax loss, both sequentially and year over year.

Spector’s transaction was pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which means it was prearranged and not based on the insider’s conviction or relevant knowledge regarding the company’s results. In fact, the weighted average sale price around $88 is about in the range of where the stock has traded since February, after a big stumble to start the year. PennyMac stock is down almost 40% year to date as of June 8.

In addition to stubbornly high inflation and uncertainty regarding Federal Reserve rate cuts, PennyMac is also dealing with legal troubles. It’s under investigation by several securities law firms who claim the company violated federal securities laws by making false and misleading statements to investors regarding its ability to retain borrowers seeking to refinance their mortgages. Given its lackluster earnings report, macroeconomic headwinds, and ongoing legal troubles, investors may want to wait for some material improvement before adding shares of the mortgage services provider.

Should you buy stock in PennyMac Financial Services right now?

Before you buy stock in PennyMac Financial Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PennyMac Financial Services wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 8, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.