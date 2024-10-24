PennyMac Financial price target raised to $125 from $110 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on PennyMac Financial (PFSI) to $125 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes that driven by surging production earnings and strong servicing results, EPS easily beat its and consensus estimates. And despite the recent spike in mortgage rates, 2025 ROE guidance is in the high teens to low twenties, Wells adds.

