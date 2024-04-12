PennyMac Financial (PFSI) Stock Moves -1.43%: What You Should Know

PennyMac Financial (PFSI) closed at $87.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the mortgage banking and investment management company had gained 4.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PennyMac Financial in its upcoming release. On that day, PennyMac Financial is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 294.74%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $422.87 million, showing a 39.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.19 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, demonstrating changes of +94.47% and +37.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PennyMac Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. PennyMac Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PennyMac Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.6 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that PFSI has a PEG ratio of 0.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.71.

The Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

