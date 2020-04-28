PennyMac Financial (PFSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PennyMac Financial (PFSI) closed at $28.87, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the mortgage banking and investment management company had gained 29.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 13.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFSI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PFSI is projected to report earnings of $3.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 436.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $664.45 million, up 168.24% from the year-ago period.

PFSI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.08 per share and revenue of $2.40 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +106.13% and +62.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFSI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.02% higher within the past month. PFSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, PFSI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.41.

The Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFSI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.