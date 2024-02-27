Penny Power Players: 3 Stocks to Watch in the Microcap Arena

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are some great microcap stocks for investors to scoop up this month. The broader indices, such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, are showing signs of both strength and weakness, but I believe that there’s still a lot of gas left in the tank for these to surge higher.

In this environment, astute investors are turning their attention to the often-overlooked microcap sector, where promising companies with innovative products, strong management teams and compelling growth prospects reside. Despite their smaller size, these companies can deliver outsized returns when positioned correctly within a well-diversified portfolio.

In the following analysis, we’ll delve into some of the noteworthy microcap stocks poised to outperform in the coming months. Some of these are contrarian plays, while others have a more stable footing. Either way I believe that the future looks accretive for these companies. So let’s dive into the details of these firms.

Euroseas (ESEA)

Source: VolodymyrT / Shutterstock.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) operates in the container shipping market. The company trades at a low trailing P/E ratio of just 2.6x earnings and has a promising outlook with potential for dividend distributions.

With a current annual dividend of $2, yielding 6.18%, ESEA boasts a robust dividend yield. In its fiscal third quarter, revenue surged 12.1% year-over-year, with operating income and adjusted net income also showing significant increases. Projections for the fiscal fourth quarter indicate further revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street also likes ESEA’s prospects in the short term. Its revenue is expected to increase by 4.85% to 198.5 million this year. Other positives for this stock are that it is free cash flow positive, has a low number of shares outstanding at just 7.12 million, and has high gross and operating margins at 75.36% and 63.07%, respectively.

The shipping industry has taken a beating due to geopolitical conflicts, but I think that ESEA could be a strong performer moving forward.

Compass Pathways (CMPS)

Source: Andrus Ciprian / Shutterstock.com

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating access to evidence-based innovations in mental health, particularly through the development of its proprietary synthetic psilocybin formulation, COMP360. COMP has also expanded its research efforts to include Phase-2 clinical studies of COMP360 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa.

I think that now could be a great time for investors to scoop up shares of CMPS. The company has initiated the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program for TRD ever conducted. Success in these trials could lead to FDA approval, marking a significant achievement in the commercialization of psychedelic therapies.

With $248 million in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments, the business is well-capitalized to fund its operations and clinical programs through late 2025, minimizing the risk of dilution for current shareholders.

Based on the consensus of five analysts, it has a “Strong buy” rating and an incredible 358.80% predicted increase in its stock price within the next twelve months.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

Source: RHJPhtotos / Shutterstock

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE:UEC) is engaged in uranium mining and related activities, including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. I believe that we’ve started to see a resurgence in interest in nuclear energy, and UEC stock is at the forefront of this development.

There’s a good reason for investors to consider UEC. It announced that it had resumed uranium production. The processing of the recovered uranium will take place at the fully operational Irigaray Central Processing Plant, boasting a licensed capacity of 2.5 million pounds of U3O8 per year, and will start by August 2024.

The demand for uranium is expected to “increase by 28% by 2030 and anticipated to nearly double by 2040,” according to Visual Capitalist. This comes amid many countries around the world starting, restarting, or expanding their nuclear power programs in order to adopt cleaner energy sources.

I feel that we’re just at the beginning of seeing a widespread nuclear power revolution, and companies like UEC will be at the forefront of this trend. At just $6.40 per share, UEC is an undervalued bargain.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Penny Power Players: 3 Stocks to Watch in the Microcap Arena appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.