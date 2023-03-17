Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.79%, the lowest has been 5.23%, and the highest has been 29.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.72% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust is $15.07. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.72% from its latest reported closing price of $11.99.

The projected annual revenue for Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust is $438MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMT is 0.12%, a decrease of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 70,295K shares. The put/call ratio of PMT is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,590K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,616K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 4.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,688K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,468K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 2.85% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,916K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,774K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,733K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

