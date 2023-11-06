Penny Gain into Monday Corn Trade

The corn market is up by a penny so far, after seeing a -½ to +2 ¾ cent range coming out of the weekend. Prices rallied nicely on Friday, but still finished with another lower weekly close. Front month futures went home with 7 to 7 ¾ cent gains on Friday, leaving Dec at a net 3 ½ cent loss for the week. Preliminary OI shows net new buying on Friday, up 6,499 contracts. Dec ’24 futures were up by 5 ¾ cents for the week, taking the spread to a 40 ¼ cent carry.

CFTC’s weekly Commitment of Traders report showed managed money dropped 10.6k longs and added 33.4k new shorts in corn during the week that ended 10/31. That strengthened their net short to 144,432 contracts. Commercial corn hedgers lightened their net short by 27,992 contracts to 46,108 via short covering. That’s not common in the middle of harvest and suggests very limited farmer selling interest.

Pre-report estimates for the November WASDE report show analysts are looking for a looser corn carryout. The average trade estimate is to see a 29.6 mbu larger ending stocks of 2.141 billion bushels. On average the trade is expecting production to increase by 25 mbu on a 0.3 bpa yield boost. The average of responses for South American corn production is 500k MT lower for Argentina and a 1.4 MMT cut for Brazil.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.77 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.51 7/8, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.92 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

May 24 Corn closed at $5.01 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

