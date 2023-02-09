US Markets

Pennsylvania senator Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded

February 09, 2023 — 02:59 am EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Updates with statement from Fetterman's office

Feb 9 (Reuters) - United States Senator John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke last year was taken to the hospital late on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded at a Senate Democratic retreat, his office's communication director said in a statement.

Fetterman, 53, had a stroke last year while campaigning for Pennsylvania's Senate seat.

Initial tests at the George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, the communication director said, adding that he remained at the hospital for observation where more tests were being run on him.

"He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family", the communication director said.

The Democrat could not campaign for some time after the stroke, prompting concerns in some Democratic circles about his fitness to continue in the race.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.