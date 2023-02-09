Pennsylvania senator Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded

Updates with statement from Fetterman's office

Feb 9 (Reuters) - United States Senator John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke last year was taken to the hospital late on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded at a Senate Democratic retreat, his office's communication director said in a statement.

Fetterman, 53, had a stroke last year while campaigning for Pennsylvania's Senate seat.

Initial tests at the George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, the communication director said, adding that he remained at the hospital for observation where more tests were being run on him.

"He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family", the communication director said.

The Democrat could not campaign for some time after the stroke, prompting concerns in some Democratic circles about his fitness to continue in the race.

