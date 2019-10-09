Markets
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's 7.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's 7.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEI.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $20.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PEI.PRB was trading at a 17.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 40.69% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PEI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's 7.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's 7.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEI.PRB) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEI) are off about 2.8%.

