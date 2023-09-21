News & Insights

Markets
AWK

Pennsylvania American Water To Acquire Audubon Water Company

September 21, 2023 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pennsylvania American Water said it reached an agreement to acquire Audubon Water Company.

As per the terms of the transaction, an affiliate of Pennsylvania American Water will merge with Audubon, with shareholders of Audubon Water receiving shares of AWK common stock in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Audubon, and subsequently, Audubon will merge into Pennsylvania American Water. The transaction values Audubon at approximately $8 million

Audubon is a private, investor-owned system serving approximately 2,900 customers in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County and is located directly between Pennsylvania American Water's existing Royersford and Norristown water systems.

The transaction is expected to be completed in late 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.