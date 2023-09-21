Pennsylvania American Water To Acquire Audubon Water Company

(RTTNews) - Pennsylvania American Water said it reached an agreement to acquire Audubon Water Company.

As per the terms of the transaction, an affiliate of Pennsylvania American Water will merge with Audubon, with shareholders of Audubon Water receiving shares of AWK common stock in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Audubon, and subsequently, Audubon will merge into Pennsylvania American Water. The transaction values Audubon at approximately $8 million

Audubon is a private, investor-owned system serving approximately 2,900 customers in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County and is located directly between Pennsylvania American Water's existing Royersford and Norristown water systems.

The transaction is expected to be completed in late 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.