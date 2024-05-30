News & Insights

Penns Woods Bancorp Unveils Strategic Insight Presentation

May 30, 2024 — 11:01 am EDT

An announcement from Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) is now available.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has released an updated slide presentation on its website, sharing insights about the company’s current status and strategy. While the information is publicly available and relevant for investors, it is not intended for formal filing or legal liability purposes under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release serves as an informative resource for those following Penns Woods Bancorp’s financial journey.

