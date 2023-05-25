Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.02%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 6.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penns Woods Bancorp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWOD is 0.02%, a decrease of 44.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 1,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 190K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWOD by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 111K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWOD by 18.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWOD by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Hudock holds 92K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWOD by 37.52% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 68K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWOD by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.