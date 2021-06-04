Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.32

The board of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.32 per share on the 22nd of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Penns Woods Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Penns Woods Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 3.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 56% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Penns Woods Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:PWOD Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from US$1.23 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.28. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 3.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.0% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Penns Woods Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Penns Woods Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Penns Woods Bancorp management tenure, salary, and performance. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

