Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PWOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PWOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.44, the dividend yield is 5.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PWOD was $21.44, representing a -40.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.27 and a 14.53% increase over the 52 week low of $18.72.

PWOD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PWOD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01.

