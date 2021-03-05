Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PWOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PWOD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PWOD was $26.17, representing a -13.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.09 and a 39.8% increase over the 52 week low of $18.72.

PWOD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PWOD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.14.

