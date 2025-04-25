Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports $7.4 Million Net Income for Q1 2025, Up 93% Year-Over-Year

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. reported $7.4 million net income for Q1 2025, significantly up from $3.8 million in 2024.
$PWOD Insider Trading Activity
$PWOD insiders have traded $PWOD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES E. KRANICH has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $6,235 and 0 sales.
$PWOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $PWOD stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 77,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,340,030
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 65,985 shares (+236.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,005,284
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 35,464 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,077,750
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 32,300 shares (+215.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $981,597
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 28,865 shares (+221.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $805,622
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 24,829 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $754,553
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 23,592 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $716,960
Full Release
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, resulting in basic earnings per share of $0.97 and diluted earnings per share of $0.95.
Highlights
Net income, as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.4 million, compared $3.8 million for the same period of 2024. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2024 were impacted by an increase in net interest income of $2.4 million, as the net interest margin expanded. The three month period ended March 31, 2025 has been impacted by after-tax merger related expenses of $948,000 resulting from the announced acquisition of the company by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three months ended March 31, 2025 by a negative provision for credit losses of $3.0 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $138,000 for the 2024 period. The recognition of a negative provision for credit losses for the 2025 period was due primarily to a recovery on a commercial loan of $1.3 million. The recovery, coupled with a decline in the historical loss rates over the look back period, reduced the probability of default and loss given default applied to the loan portfolio when determining the level of the allowance for credit losses.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $0.97 and $0.95, respectively. This compares to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.
Annualized return on average assets was 1.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.69% for the corresponding period of 2024.
Annualized return on average equity was 14.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 8.03% for the corresponding period of 2024.
Net Income
Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-GAAP measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses and merger expenses, was $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.8 million for the same period of 2024. Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were basic $1.06 and diluted $1.04. Basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2024 were $0.51. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 1.43% and 16.15%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.69% and 8.09% for the corresponding period of 2024. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 3.13% compared to 2.69% for the corresponding period of 2024. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate collected on interest-earning assets of 38 basis points ("bps"). The overall market conditions over the periods resulted in increases to the yield on the earnings asset portfolio and a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. Driving the increase in the yield and interest income on the earning assets portfolio was the repricing of legacy assets, portfolio growth, and the recognition of $223,000 in interest from a recovery on a commercial loan. The average loan portfolio balance increased $41.8 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period of 2024 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 40 bps, resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $2.2 million for the period. The three month period ended March 31, 2025 was impacted by an increase of 30 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured, which offset the impact of a decrease in average securities balance of $15.0 million. Short-term borrowings decreased leading to a decrease of $949,000 in expense for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 4 bps, or $781,000, in expense for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the corresponding period of 2024 due to the rate environment, an increase in competition for deposits, increased utilization of brokered deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The average balance of time deposits increased $99.9 million from the three month period ended March 31, 2024 to 2025 as the rate paid on the funds decreased 9 bps. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit balances, while lowering the reliance on higher cost short-term borrowings.
Assets
Total assets increased to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $42.1 million compared to March 31, 2024. Net loans increased $43.3 million to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio decreased $14.3 million from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 as the portfolio cash flow is being utilized to fund loan growth. Short-term and long-term borrowings decreased $28.3 million and $47.2 million, respectively, from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 as deposit growth allowed for a reduction in total borrowings.
Non-performing Loans
The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.53% at March 31, 2025 from 0.43% at March 31, 2024, as non-performing loans increased to $10.0 million at March 31, 2025 from $8.0 million at March 31, 2024. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan recoveries of $957,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.54% of total loans at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.62% at March 31, 2024. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $13.7 million at March 31, 2025 with none of these loans being delinquent.
Deposits
Deposits increased $105.4 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $5.7 million to $465.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024. Core deposits increased $3.6 million with growth in money market accounts offsetting a decline in savings and NOW accounts. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $111.1 million from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $50.6 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $51.2 million to $177.0 million at March 31, 2025 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2024 and 2025.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $18.5 million to $212.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $3.5 million at March 31, 2025 decreased from a loss of $9.2 million at March 31, 2024 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $2.8 million at March 31, 2025 from a net unrealized loss of $6.4 million at March 31, 2024, coupled with a decrease in loss of $2.0 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $27.85 at March 31, 2025 compared to $25.72 at March 31, 2024, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.41% at March 31, 2025 and 8.76% at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $25.67 at March 31, 2025 compared to $23.50 at March 31, 2024. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.32 per share.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.
NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies; or (vii) any potential adverse events or developments resulting from the merger agreement, dated December 16, 2024, between Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. and Northwest Bancshares, Inc., including, without limitation, any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement or the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or to successfully integrate the business and operations of Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank with those of Northwest Savings Bank after closing. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.
Contact:
Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
110 Reynolds Street
Williamsport, PA 17702
570-322-1111
e-mail: pwod@pwod.com
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
2025
2024
% Change
ASSETS:
Noninterest-bearing cash
$
26,604
$
23,488
13.27
%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions
10,841
9,055
19.72
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
37,445
32,543
15.06
%
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value
175,721
187,245
(6.15
)%
Investment equity securities, at fair value
1,128
1,112
1.44
%
Restricted investment in bank stock
20,613
23,420
(11.99
)%
Loans held for sale
2,583
3,360
(23.13
)%
Loans
1,897,376
1,855,347
2.27
%
Allowance for credit losses
(10,236
)
(11,542
)
(11.32
)%
Loans, net
1,887,140
1,843,805
2.35
%
Premises and equipment, net
27,441
28,970
(5.28
)%
Accrued interest receivable
10,871
11,344
(4.17
)%
Bank-owned life insurance
45,982
32,853
39.96
%
Investment in limited partnerships
6,466
7,515
(13.96
)%
Goodwill
16,450
16,450
—
%
Intangibles
82
184
(55.43
)%
Operating lease right of use asset
2,761
2,922
(5.51
)%
Deferred tax asset
2,067
4,546
(54.53
)%
Other assets
15,485
13,847
11.83
%
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,252,235
$
2,210,116
1.91
%
LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,258,188
$
1,147,111
9.68
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
465,766
471,451
(1.21
)%
Total deposits
1,723,954
1,618,562
6.51
%
Short-term borrowings
82,910
111,208
(25.45
)%
Long-term borrowings
214,542
261,770
(18.04
)%
Accrued interest payable
3,908
4,174
(6.37
)%
Operating lease liability
2,841
2,987
(4.89
)%
Other liabilities
12,057
17,898
(32.63
)%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,040,212
2,016,599
1.17
%
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
—
—
n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,124,439 and 8,035,597 shares issued; 7,614,214 and 7,525,372 shares outstanding
45,134
44,641
1.10
%
Additional paid-in capital
62,931
62,215
1.15
%
Retained earnings
120,261
108,642
10.69
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities
(2,762
)
(6,425
)
57.01
%
Defined benefit plan
(726
)
(2,741
)
73.51
%
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares
(12,815
)
(12,815
)
—
%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
212,023
193,517
9.56
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
2,252,235
$
2,210,116
1.91
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
2025
2024
% Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans including fees
$
26,014
$
23,860
9.03
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,723
1,594
8.09
%
Tax-exempt
60
97
(38.14
)%
Dividend and other interest income
581
679
(14.43
)%
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
28,378
26,230
8.19
%
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
8,744
7,963
9.81
%
Short-term borrowings
1,056
2,005
(47.33
)%
Long-term borrowings
2,438
2,516
(3.10
)%
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
12,238
12,484
(1.97
)%
NET INTEREST INCOME
16,140
13,746
17.42
%
(RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(2,969
)
138
(2,251.45
)%
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY) PROVISION OF CREDIT LOSSES
19,109
13,608
40.42
%
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
483
515
(6.21
)%
Net debt securities gains (losses), available for sale
305
(23
)
1,426.09
%
Net equity securities gains (losses)
17
(10
)
270.00
%
Bank-owned life insurance
301
463
(34.99
)%
Gain on sale of loans
408
305
33.77
%
Insurance commissions
152
153
(0.65
)%
Brokerage commissions
167
186
(10.22
)%
Loan broker income
252
222
13.51
%
Debit card income
308
329
(6.38
)%
Other
175
322
(45.65
)%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,568
2,462
4.31
%
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,483
6,422
0.95
%
Occupancy
874
905
(3.43
)%
Furniture and equipment
997
939
6.18
%
Software amortization
419
190
120.53
%
Pennsylvania shares tax
413
320
29.06
%
Professional fees
505
552
(8.51
)%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance
397
359
10.58
%
Marketing
47
71
(33.80
)%
Intangible amortization
25
26
(3.85
)%
Merger expense
1,093
—
n/a
Other
1,341
1,839
(27.08
)%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
12,594
11,623
8.35
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
9,083
4,447
104.25
%
INCOME TAX PROVISION
1,716
639
168.54
%
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'
$
7,367
$
3,808
93.46
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.97
$
0.51
90.20
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.95
$
0.51
86.27
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
7,589,592
7,512,520
1.03
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
7,728,688
7,512,520
2.88
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average
Balance
(1)
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
(1)
Interest
Average
Rate
ASSETS:
Tax-exempt loans (3)
$
68,615
$
556
3.28
%
$
69,349
$
463
2.69
%
All other loans
1,824,502
25,575
5.68
%
1,781,962
23,494
5.30
%
Total loans (2)
1,893,117
26,131
5.60
%
1,851,311
23,957
5.20
%
Taxable securities
191,040
2,188
4.64
%
200,275
2,144
4.35
%
Tax-exempt securities (3)
10,751
76
2.87
%
16,529
123
3.03
%
Total securities
201,791
2,264
4.55
%
216,804
2,267
4.25
%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions
14,699
116
3.20
%
10,199
129
5.09
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,109,607
28,511
5.48
%
2,078,314
26,353
5.10
%
Other assets
138,990
130,958
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,248,597
$
2,209,272
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Savings
$
209,025
234
0.45
%
$
218,722
268
0.49
%
Super Now deposits
208,537
904
1.76
%
215,870
1,084
2.02
%
Money market deposits
317,306
2,468
3.15
%
292,707
2,359
3.24
%
Time deposits
507,085
5,138
4.11
%
407,169
4,252
4.20
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,241,953
8,744
2.86
%
1,134,468
7,963
2.82
%
Short-term borrowings
95,339
1,056
4.49
%
144,350
2,005
5.59
%
Long-term borrowings
230,682
2,438
4.29
%
259,697
2,516
3.90
%
Total borrowings
326,021
3,494
4.35
%
404,047
4,521
4.50
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,567,974
12,238
3.17
%
1,538,515
12,484
3.26
%
Demand deposits
449,384
451,877
Other liabilities
31,524
29,260
Shareholders’ equity
199,715
189,620
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
2,248,597
$
2,209,272
Interest rate spread (3)
2.31
%
1.84
%
Net interest income/margin (3)
$
16,273
3.13
%
$
13,869
2.69
%
1.
Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2.
Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3.
Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Total interest income
$
28,378
$
26,230
Total interest expense
12,238
12,484
Net interest income (GAAP)
16,140
13,746
Tax equivalent adjustment
133
123
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
$
16,273
$
13,869
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Operating Data
Net income
$
7,367
$
3,741
$
4,801
$
5,390
$
3,808
Net interest income
16,140
15,563
15,056
14,515
13,746
(Recovery) provision for credit losses
(2,969
)
420
740
(1,177
)
138
Net security gains (losses)
322
(44
)
36
(19
)
(33
)
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains (losses)
2,246
2,754
2,385
2,044
2,495
Non-interest expense
12,594
12,980
10,884
10,996
11,623
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
3.13
%
2.98
%
2.88
%
2.83
%
2.69
%
Annualized cost of total deposits
2.07
%
2.22
%
2.27
%
2.14
%
2.01
%
Annualized non-interest income to average assets
0.46
%
0.48
%
0.43
%
0.37
%
0.45
%
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets
2.24
%
2.32
%
1.95
%
1.98
%
2.10
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.31
%
0.67
%
0.86
%
0.97
%
0.69
%
Annualized return on average equity
14.76
%
7.28
%
9.60
%
11.12
%
8.03
%
Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
(0.20
)%
0.05
%
0.07
%
(0.09
)%
0.08
%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
(957
)
228
328
(396
)
380
Efficiency ratio
68.36
%
70.73
%
62.26
%
66.25
%
71.41
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.97
$
0.50
$
0.64
$
0.72
$
0.51
Diluted earnings per share
0.95
0.49
0.64
0.72
0.51
Dividend declared per share
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Book value
27.85
27.16
26.96
26.13
25.72
Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)
25.67
24.97
24.77
23.93
23.50
Common stock price:
High
31.90
34.06
23.98
21.08
22.64
Low
27.61
23.74
19.29
17.17
18.44
Close
27.91
30.39
23.79
20.55
19.41
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
7,590
7,555
7,544
7,529
7,513
Fully Diluted
7,729
7,693
7,544
7,529
7,513
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
8,124
8,067
8,065
8,052
8,036
Treasury
(510
)
(510
)
(510
)
(510
)
(510
)
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Financial Condition Data:
General
Total assets
$
2,252,235
$
2,232,338
$
2,259,250
$
2,234,617
$
2,210,116
Loans, net
1,887,140
1,865,230
1,863,586
1,855,054
1,843,805
Goodwill
16,450
16,450
16,450
16,450
16,450
Intangibles
82
107
133
158
184
Total deposits
1,723,954
1,706,081
1,700,321
1,648,093
1,618,562
Noninterest-bearing
465,766
456,936
452,922
461,092
471,451
Savings
211,136
208,340
211,560
218,354
220,932
NOW
203,191
212,687
218,279
209,906
208,073
Money Market
323,869
308,977
321,614
320,101
299,916
Time Deposits
342,983
340,844
328,294
310,187
292,372
Brokered Deposits
177,009
178,297
167,652
128,453
125,818
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,258,188
1,249,145
1,247,399
1,187,001
1,147,111
Core deposits*
1,203,962
1,186,940
1,204,375
1,209,453
1,200,372
Shareholders’ equity
212,023
205,231
203,694
197,087
193,517
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
9,987
$
8,904
$
7,940
$
6,784
$
7,958
Non-performing loans to total assets
0.44
%
0.40
%
0.35
%
0.30
%
0.36
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
10,236
11,848
11,588
11,234
11,542
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.54
%
0.63
%
0.62
%
0.60
%
0.62
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans
102.49
%
133.06
%
145.94
%
165.60
%
145.04
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.53
%
0.47
%
0.42
%
0.36
%
0.43
%
Capitalization
Shareholders’ equity to total assets
9.41
%
9.19
%
9.02
%
8.82
%
8.76
%
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
2025
2024
GAAP net income
$
7,367
$
3,808
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
(254
)
26
Merger expenses, net of tax
948
—
Non-GAAP core earnings
$
8,061
$
3,834
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Return on average assets (ROA)
1.31
%
0.69
%
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
(0.04
)%
—
%
Merger expenses, net of tax
0.16
%
—
%
Non-GAAP core ROA
1.43
%
0.69
%
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Return on average equity (ROE)
14.76
%
8.03
%
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
(0.51
)%
0.06
%
Merger expenses, net of tax
1.90
%
—
%
Non-GAAP core ROE
16.15
%
8.09
%
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
$
0.97
$
0.51
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
(0.03
)
—
Merger expenses, net of tax
0.12
—
Non-GAAP basic core EPS
$
1.06
$
0.51
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Diluted EPS
$
0.95
$
0.51
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
(0.03
)
—
Merger expenses, net of tax
0.12
—
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS
$
1.04
$
0.51
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Total shareholders' equity
$
212,023
$
205,231
$
203,694
$
197,087
$
193,517
Goodwill
(16,450
)
(16,450
)
(16,450
)
(16,450
)
(16,450
)
Intangibles
(82
)
(107
)
(133
)
(158
)
(184
)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
195,491
$
188,674
$
187,111
$
180,479
$
176,883
Shares outstanding
7,614,214
7,556,743
7,554,488
7,541,474
7,525,372
Book value per share
$
27.85
$
27.16
$
26.96
$
26.13
$
25.72
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
$
25.67
$
24.97
$
24.77
$
23.93
$
23.50
