Stocks
PWOD

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports $7.4 Million Net Income for Q1 2025, Up 93% Year-Over-Year

April 25, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. reported $7.4 million net income for Q1 2025, significantly up from $3.8 million in 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.8 million during the same period in 2024. The company's earnings per share rose to $0.97 basic and $0.95 diluted, up from $0.51 in the previous year. Key factors contributing to this growth include a $2.4 million rise in net interest income and an expanded net interest margin of 3.13%, alongside a notable recovery on a commercial loan contributing to a negative provision for credit losses. Despite facing $948,000 in after-tax merger expenses related to its acquisition by Northwest Bancshares, the bank's total assets grew to $2.3 billion, with net loans increasing to $1.9 billion and deposits up by $105.4 million. Overall, the bank also saw improvements in its return on average assets and equity, underlining its solid performance amidst a competitive banking environment.

Potential Positives

  • Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. reported a significant increase in net income to $7.4 million for Q1 2025, a 93.5% increase compared to $3.8 million in Q1 2024.
  • Basic earnings per share rose to $0.97, demonstrating a strong growth of 90.2% compared to $0.51 for the same quarter last year.
  • Annualized return on average assets reached 1.31%, improving from 0.69% in the previous year, indicating better operational efficiency and profitability.
  • The company saw deposits increase by $105.4 million to $1.7 billion, reflecting strong confidence from customers and effective deposit-gathering strategies.

Potential Negatives

  • After-tax merger-related expenses of $948,000 may indicate financial concerns or instability due to the ongoing acquisition by Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
  • The increase in non-performing loans to 0.53% from 0.43% suggests a potential decline in asset quality and increased credit risk.
  • The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits by $5.7 million raises concerns about customer confidence and could affect liquidity going forward.

FAQ

What was Penns Woods Bancorp's net income for Q1 2025?

Penns Woods Bancorp reported a net income of $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

How did earnings per share change compared to 2024?

Basic earnings per share increased to $0.97 in Q1 2025, compared to $0.51 in the same period of 2024.

What factors impacted the net interest income?

The increase in net interest income was driven by a rise of $2.4 million and an expanded net interest margin.

What is the total asset figure for Penns Woods Bancorp as of March 31, 2025?

Total assets increased to $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, up from the previous year.

How did non-performing loans change from 2024 to 2025?

Non-performing loans rose to $10.0 million in Q1 2025, compared to $8.0 million in Q1 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PWOD Insider Trading Activity

$PWOD insiders have traded $PWOD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES E. KRANICH has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $6,235 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PWOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $PWOD stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, resulting in basic earnings per share of $0.97 and diluted earnings per share of $0.95.




Highlights




  • Net income, as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.4 million, compared $3.8 million for the same period of 2024. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2024 were impacted by an increase in net interest income of $2.4 million, as the net interest margin expanded. The three month period ended March 31, 2025 has been impacted by after-tax merger related expenses of $948,000 resulting from the announced acquisition of the company by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.






  • The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three months ended March 31, 2025 by a negative provision for credit losses of $3.0 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $138,000 for the 2024 period. The recognition of a negative provision for credit losses for the 2025 period was due primarily to a recovery on a commercial loan of $1.3 million. The recovery, coupled with a decline in the historical loss rates over the look back period, reduced the probability of default and loss given default applied to the loan portfolio when determining the level of the allowance for credit losses.






  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $0.97 and $0.95, respectively. This compares to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.






  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.69% for the corresponding period of 2024.






  • Annualized return on average equity was 14.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 8.03% for the corresponding period of 2024.






Net Income



Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-GAAP measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses and merger expenses, was $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.8 million for the same period of 2024. Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were basic $1.06 and diluted $1.04. Basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2024 were $0.51. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 1.43% and 16.15%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.69% and 8.09% for the corresponding period of 2024. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.




Net Interest Margin



The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 3.13% compared to 2.69% for the corresponding period of 2024. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate collected on interest-earning assets of 38 basis points ("bps"). The overall market conditions over the periods resulted in increases to the yield on the earnings asset portfolio and a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. Driving the increase in the yield and interest income on the earning assets portfolio was the repricing of legacy assets, portfolio growth, and the recognition of $223,000 in interest from a recovery on a commercial loan. The average loan portfolio balance increased $41.8 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period of 2024 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 40 bps, resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $2.2 million for the period. The three month period ended March 31, 2025 was impacted by an increase of 30 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured, which offset the impact of a decrease in average securities balance of $15.0 million. Short-term borrowings decreased leading to a decrease of $949,000 in expense for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 4 bps, or $781,000, in expense for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the corresponding period of 2024 due to the rate environment, an increase in competition for deposits, increased utilization of brokered deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The average balance of time deposits increased $99.9 million from the three month period ended March 31, 2024 to 2025 as the rate paid on the funds decreased 9 bps. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit balances, while lowering the reliance on higher cost short-term borrowings.




Assets



Total assets increased to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $42.1 million compared to March 31, 2024.  Net loans increased $43.3 million to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio decreased $14.3 million from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 as the portfolio cash flow is being utilized to fund loan growth. Short-term and long-term borrowings decreased $28.3 million and $47.2 million, respectively, from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 as deposit growth allowed for a reduction in total borrowings.




Non-performing Loans



The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.53% at March 31, 2025 from 0.43% at March 31, 2024, as non-performing loans increased to $10.0 million at March 31, 2025 from $8.0 million at March 31, 2024. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan recoveries of $957,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.54% of total loans at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.62% at March 31, 2024. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $13.7 million at March 31, 2025 with none of these loans being delinquent.




Deposits



Deposits increased $105.4 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $5.7 million to $465.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024.  Core deposits increased $3.6 million with growth in money market accounts offsetting a decline in savings and NOW accounts. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $111.1 million from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $50.6 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $51.2 million to $177.0 million at March 31, 2025 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2024 and 2025.




Shareholders’ Equity



Shareholders’ equity increased $18.5 million to $212.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024.  Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $3.5 million at March 31, 2025 decreased from a loss of $9.2 million at March 31, 2024 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $2.8 million at March 31, 2025 from a net unrealized loss of $6.4 million at March 31, 2024, coupled with a decrease in loss of $2.0 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $27.85 at March 31, 2025 compared to $25.72 at March 31, 2024, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.41% at March 31, 2025 and 8.76% at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $25.67 at March 31, 2025 compared to $23.50 at March 31, 2024. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.32 per share.



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.



NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.



This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies; or (vii) any potential adverse events or developments resulting from the merger agreement, dated December 16, 2024, between Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. and Northwest Bancshares, Inc., including, without limitation, any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement or the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or to successfully integrate the business and operations of Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank with those of Northwest Savings Bank after closing.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.



You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.



Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.





















Contact:
Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer


110 Reynolds Street


Williamsport, PA 17702


570-322-1111
e-mail: pwod@pwod.com































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




(UNAUDITED)







March 31,


(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)



2025




2024



% Change

ASSETS:






Noninterest-bearing cash

$
26,604


$
23,488


13.27
%

Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions


10,841



9,055


19.72
%

Total cash and cash equivalents


37,445



32,543


15.06
%








Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value


175,721



187,245


(6.15
)%

Investment equity securities, at fair value


1,128



1,112


1.44
%

Restricted investment in bank stock


20,613



23,420


(11.99
)%

Loans held for sale


2,583



3,360


(23.13
)%

Loans


1,897,376



1,855,347


2.27
%

Allowance for credit losses


(10,236
)


(11,542
)

(11.32
)%

Loans, net


1,887,140



1,843,805


2.35
%

Premises and equipment, net


27,441



28,970


(5.28
)%

Accrued interest receivable


10,871



11,344


(4.17
)%

Bank-owned life insurance


45,982



32,853


39.96
%

Investment in limited partnerships


6,466



7,515


(13.96
)%

Goodwill


16,450



16,450




%

Intangibles


82



184


(55.43
)%

Operating lease right of use asset


2,761



2,922


(5.51
)%

Deferred tax asset


2,067



4,546


(54.53
)%

Other assets


15,485



13,847


11.83
%

TOTAL ASSETS

$
2,252,235


$
2,210,116


1.91
%








LIABILITIES:






Interest-bearing deposits

$
1,258,188


$
1,147,111


9.68
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


465,766



471,451


(1.21
)%

Total deposits


1,723,954



1,618,562


6.51
%








Short-term borrowings


82,910



111,208


(25.45
)%

Long-term borrowings


214,542



261,770


(18.04
)%

Accrued interest payable


3,908



4,174


(6.37
)%

Operating lease liability


2,841



2,987


(4.89
)%

Other liabilities


12,057



17,898


(32.63
)%

TOTAL LIABILITIES


2,040,212



2,016,599


1.17
%








SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:






Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued











n/a

Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,124,439 and 8,035,597 shares issued; 7,614,214 and 7,525,372 shares outstanding


45,134



44,641


1.10
%

Additional paid-in capital


62,931



62,215


1.15
%

Retained earnings


120,261



108,642


10.69
%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:






Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities


(2,762
)


(6,425
)

57.01
%

Defined benefit plan


(726
)


(2,741
)

73.51
%

Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares


(12,815
)


(12,815
)



%

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


212,023



193,517


9.56
%

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$
2,252,235


$
2,210,116


1.91
%
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME




(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31,


(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)



2025




2024



% Change

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:






Loans including fees

$
26,014


$
23,860


9.03
%

Investment securities:






Taxable


1,723



1,594


8.09
%

Tax-exempt


60



97


(38.14
)%

Dividend and other interest income


581



679


(14.43
)%

TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME


28,378



26,230


8.19
%








INTEREST EXPENSE:






Deposits


8,744



7,963


9.81
%

Short-term borrowings


1,056



2,005


(47.33
)%

Long-term borrowings


2,438



2,516


(3.10
)%

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE


12,238



12,484


(1.97
)%








NET INTEREST INCOME


16,140



13,746


17.42
%








(RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


(2,969
)


138


(2,251.45
)%








NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY) PROVISION OF CREDIT LOSSES


19,109



13,608


40.42
%








NON-INTEREST INCOME:






Service charges


483



515


(6.21
)%

Net debt securities gains (losses), available for sale


305



(23
)

1,426.09
%

Net equity securities gains (losses)


17



(10
)

270.00
%

Bank-owned life insurance


301



463


(34.99
)%

Gain on sale of loans


408



305


33.77
%

Insurance commissions


152



153


(0.65
)%

Brokerage commissions


167



186


(10.22
)%

Loan broker income


252



222


13.51
%

Debit card income


308



329


(6.38
)%

Other


175



322


(45.65
)%

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME


2,568



2,462


4.31
%








NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:






Salaries and employee benefits


6,483



6,422


0.95
%

Occupancy


874



905


(3.43
)%

Furniture and equipment


997



939


6.18
%

Software amortization


419



190


120.53
%

Pennsylvania shares tax


413



320


29.06
%

Professional fees


505



552


(8.51
)%

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance


397



359


10.58
%

Marketing


47



71


(33.80
)%

Intangible amortization


25



26


(3.85
)%

Merger expense


1,093







n/a

Other


1,341



1,839


(27.08
)%

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE


12,594



11,623


8.35
%

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION


9,083



4,447


104.25
%

INCOME TAX PROVISION


1,716



639


168.54
%

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'

$
7,367


$
3,808


93.46
%

EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC

$
0.97


$
0.51


90.20
%

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED

$
0.95


$
0.51


86.27
%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC


7,589,592



7,512,520


1.03
%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED


7,728,688



7,512,520


2.88
%














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.




AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES




(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended






March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


(Dollars in Thousands)


Average




Balance


(1)


Interest


Average




Rate


Average




Balance


(1)


Interest


Average




Rate

ASSETS:












Tax-exempt loans (3)

$
68,615

$
556

3.28
%

$
69,349

$
463

2.69
%

All other loans


1,824,502


25,575

5.68
%


1,781,962


23,494

5.30
%

Total loans (2)


1,893,117


26,131

5.60
%


1,851,311


23,957

5.20
%














Taxable securities


191,040


2,188

4.64
%


200,275


2,144

4.35
%

Tax-exempt securities (3)


10,751


76

2.87
%


16,529


123

3.03
%

Total securities


201,791


2,264

4.55
%


216,804


2,267

4.25
%














Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions


14,699


116

3.20
%


10,199


129

5.09
%














Total interest-earning assets


2,109,607


28,511

5.48
%


2,078,314


26,353

5.10
%














Other assets


138,990






130,958

















TOTAL ASSETS

$
2,248,597





$
2,209,272

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:












Savings

$
209,025


234

0.45
%

$
218,722


268

0.49
%

Super Now deposits


208,537


904

1.76
%


215,870


1,084

2.02
%

Money market deposits


317,306


2,468

3.15
%


292,707


2,359

3.24
%

Time deposits


507,085


5,138

4.11
%


407,169


4,252

4.20
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,241,953


8,744

2.86
%


1,134,468


7,963

2.82
%














Short-term borrowings


95,339


1,056

4.49
%


144,350


2,005

5.59
%

Long-term borrowings


230,682


2,438

4.29
%


259,697


2,516

3.90
%

Total borrowings


326,021


3,494

4.35
%


404,047


4,521

4.50
%














Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,567,974


12,238

3.17
%


1,538,515


12,484

3.26
%














Demand deposits


449,384






451,877




Other liabilities


31,524






29,260




Shareholders’ equity


199,715






189,620

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$
2,248,597





$
2,209,272




Interest rate spread (3)





2.31
%





1.84
%

Net interest income/margin (3)



$
16,273

3.13
%



$
13,869

2.69
%




















1.

Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.


2.

Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.


3.

Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%































































Three Months Ended March 31,






2025



2024

Total interest income
$
28,378

$
26,230

Total interest expense

12,238


12,484

Net interest income (GAAP)

16,140


13,746

Tax equivalent adjustment

133


123

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
$
16,273

$
13,869















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)


Quarter Ended




3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


Operating Data










Net income

$
7,367


$
3,741


$
4,801


$
5,390


$
3,808

Net interest income


16,140



15,563



15,056



14,515



13,746

(Recovery) provision for credit losses


(2,969
)


420



740



(1,177
)


138

Net security gains (losses)


322



(44
)


36



(19
)


(33
)

Non-interest income, excluding net security gains (losses)


2,246



2,754



2,385



2,044



2,495

Non-interest expense


12,594



12,980



10,884



10,996



11,623













Performance Statistics










Net interest margin


3.13
%


2.98
%


2.88
%


2.83
%


2.69
%

Annualized cost of total deposits


2.07
%


2.22
%


2.27
%


2.14
%


2.01
%

Annualized non-interest income to average assets


0.46
%


0.48
%


0.43
%


0.37
%


0.45
%

Annualized non-interest expense to average assets


2.24
%


2.32
%


1.95
%


1.98
%


2.10
%

Annualized return on average assets


1.31
%


0.67
%


0.86
%


0.97
%


0.69
%

Annualized return on average equity


14.76
%


7.28
%


9.60
%


11.12
%


8.03
%

Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

(0.20
)%


0.05
%


0.07
%

(0.09
)%


0.08
%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs


(957
)


228



328



(396
)


380

Efficiency ratio


68.36
%


70.73
%


62.26
%


66.25
%


71.41
%













Per Share Data










Basic earnings per share

$
0.97


$
0.50


$
0.64


$
0.72


$
0.51

Diluted earnings per share


0.95



0.49



0.64



0.72



0.51

Dividend declared per share


0.32



0.32



0.32



0.32



0.32

Book value


27.85



27.16



26.96



26.13



25.72

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)


25.67



24.97



24.77



23.93



23.50

Common stock price:










High


31.90



34.06



23.98



21.08



22.64

Low


27.61



23.74



19.29



17.17



18.44

Close


27.91



30.39



23.79



20.55



19.41

Weighted average common shares:










Basic


7,590



7,555



7,544



7,529



7,513

Fully Diluted


7,729



7,693



7,544



7,529



7,513

End-of-period common shares:










Issued


8,124



8,067



8,065



8,052



8,036

Treasury


(510
)


(510
)


(510
)


(510
)


(510
)




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)


Quarter Ended




3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


Financial Condition Data:











General










Total assets

$
2,252,235


$
2,232,338


$
2,259,250


$
2,234,617


$
2,210,116

Loans, net


1,887,140



1,865,230



1,863,586



1,855,054



1,843,805

Goodwill


16,450



16,450



16,450



16,450



16,450

Intangibles


82



107



133



158



184

Total deposits


1,723,954



1,706,081



1,700,321



1,648,093



1,618,562

Noninterest-bearing


465,766



456,936



452,922



461,092



471,451

Savings


211,136



208,340



211,560



218,354



220,932

NOW


203,191



212,687



218,279



209,906



208,073

Money Market


323,869



308,977



321,614



320,101



299,916

Time Deposits


342,983



340,844



328,294



310,187



292,372

Brokered Deposits


177,009



178,297



167,652



128,453



125,818

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,258,188



1,249,145



1,247,399



1,187,001



1,147,111












Core deposits*


1,203,962



1,186,940



1,204,375



1,209,453



1,200,372

Shareholders’ equity


212,023



205,231



203,694



197,087



193,517













Asset Quality










Non-performing loans

$
9,987


$
8,904


$
7,940


$
6,784


$
7,958

Non-performing loans to total assets


0.44
%


0.40
%


0.35
%


0.30
%


0.36
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans


10,236



11,848



11,588



11,234



11,542

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


0.54
%


0.63
%


0.62
%


0.60
%


0.62
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans


102.49
%


133.06
%


145.94
%


165.60
%


145.04
%

Non-performing loans to total loans


0.53
%


0.47
%


0.42
%


0.36
%


0.43
%













Capitalization










Shareholders’ equity to total assets


9.41
%


9.19
%


9.02
%


8.82
%


8.76
%






















* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.




















































































































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31,


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)



2025




2024

GAAP net income

$
7,367


$
3,808

Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax


(254
)


26

Merger expenses, net of tax


948






Non-GAAP core earnings

$
8,061


$
3,834











Three Months Ended March 31,







2025




2024

Return on average assets (ROA)


1.31
%


0.69
%

Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax

(0.04
)%




%

Merger expenses, net of tax


0.16
%




%

Non-GAAP core ROA


1.43
%


0.69
%











Three Months Ended March 31,







2025




2024

Return on average equity (ROE)


14.76
%


8.03
%

Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax

(0.51
)%


0.06
%

Merger expenses, net of tax


1.90
%




%

Non-GAAP core ROE


16.15
%


8.09
%











Three Months Ended March 31,







2025




2024

Basic earnings per share (EPS)

$
0.97


$
0.51

Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax


(0.03
)





Merger expenses, net of tax


0.12






Non-GAAP basic core EPS

$
1.06


$
0.51









Three Months Ended March 31,







2025




2024

Diluted EPS

$
0.95


$
0.51

Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax


(0.03
)





Merger expenses, net of tax


0.12






Non-GAAP diluted core EPS

$
1.04


$
0.51























































































































































































































(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)


Quarter Ended




3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024

Total shareholders' equity

$
212,023


$
205,231


$
203,694


$
197,087


$
193,517

Goodwill


(16,450
)


(16,450
)


(16,450
)


(16,450
)


(16,450
)

Intangibles


(82
)


(107
)


(133
)


(158
)


(184
)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$
195,491


$
188,674


$
187,111


$
180,479


$
176,883












Shares outstanding


7,614,214



7,556,743



7,554,488



7,541,474



7,525,372












Book value per share

$
27.85


$
27.16


$
26.96


$
26.13


$
25.72

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)

$
25.67


$
24.97


$
24.77


$
23.93


$
23.50





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PWOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.