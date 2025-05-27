Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend of $0.32 per Share

Penns Woods Bancorp declared a $0.32 cash dividend, payable June 24, 2025, to shareholders of record June 10, 2025.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.32 per share for the second quarter of 2025, which will be distributed to shareholders on June 24, 2025, to those recorded as shareholders on June 10, 2025. Richard A. Grafmyre, the CEO, made the announcement on May 27, 2025. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., listed on NASDAQ under the symbol PWOD, operates Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, providing banking and financial services in North Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. Further details can be found on their website.

CEO Richard A. Grafmyre announced a second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.32 per share, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is payable on June 24, 2025, suggesting stable liquidity and cash flow management within the company.

This announcement reflects positively on the company's ongoing profitability and prospects, which can enhance investor confidence and attract new shareholders.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is actively contributing to the economic development of North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through its various banking services.

What is the cash dividend declared by Penns Woods Bancorp for Q2 2025?

Penns Woods Bancorp has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per share for the second quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2025.

Who is the CEO of Penns Woods Bancorp?

The CEO of Penns Woods Bancorp is Richard A. Grafmyre, CFP®.

What services do Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank offer?

Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank provide retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services, and financial services.

Where can I find more information about Penns Woods Bancorp?

Additional information about Penns Woods Bancorp can be found on their website at www.pwod.com.

$PWOD Insider Trading Activity

$PWOD insiders have traded $PWOD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES E. KRANICH has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $6,235 and 0 sales.

$PWOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $PWOD stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.





The dividend is payable June 24, 2025 to shareholders of record June 10, 2025.







About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.







Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.





Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company’s website at www.pwod.com.









Contact:





Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer













300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701













(570) 322-1111













(888) 412-5772













pwod@pwod.com













www.pwod.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.