Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend of $0.32 per Share

Penns Woods Bancorp announces a $0.32 cash dividend, payable March 25, 2025, to shareholders on record by March 11, 2025.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., led by CEO Richard A. Grafmyre, has announced a cash dividend of $0.32 per share for the first quarter of 2025, which will be distributed on March 25, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 11, 2025. The company operates as a bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, providing banking and financial services to customers in North Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PWOD.

The declaration of a cash dividend of $0.32 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Payment of the dividend to shareholders indicates financial stability and a strong performance for the first quarter of 2025.

The specific dates for record and payment enhance transparency and allow shareholders to plan accordingly.

This press release highlights the company’s functioning as a bank holding company, potentially attracting investor interest in its dual banking operations.

None

What is the cash dividend declared by Penns Woods Bancorp for Q1 2025?

Penns Woods Bancorp has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on March 25, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2025.

Who is the CEO of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.?

The Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is Richard A. Grafmyre, CFP®.

What banks does Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operate?

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank in Pennsylvania.

Where can I find more information about Penns Woods Bancorp?

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.pwod.com.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.





The dividend is payable March 25, 2025 to shareholders of record March 11, 2025.







About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.







Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.





Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company’s website at www.pwod.com.









Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer





300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701





(570) 322-1111





(888) 412-5772





pwod@pwod.com





www.pwod.com







