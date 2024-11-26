News & Insights

Penns Woods Bancorp Emphasizes Long-Term Shareholder Value

November 26, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Penns Woods Bancorp ( (PWOD) ) has provided an announcement.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., a regional community bank, is focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through a robust mix of return on equity and dividends, while maintaining a strong and diverse financial structure. The bank’s strategic growth in assets, currently totaling $2.3 billion, alongside a consistent deposit base and a commitment to exceptional customer service, positions it as a resilient player in the financial markets. With a focus on non-GAAP measures like tangible book value and return on equity, Penns Woods offers a compelling investment opportunity for those interested in stable, regional banking operations.

