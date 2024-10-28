News & Insights

Pennpetro Energy Resolves Year-End Accounts Delay

October 28, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Pennpetro Energy Plc (GB:PPP) has released an update.

Pennpetro Energy PLC has resolved the delay in finalizing its year-end accounts due to the sudden death of its financial controller, which had blocked access to critical banking statements. With the missing information now recovered, the company is working diligently to complete and publish the accounts, aiming to resume share trading on the LSE. Investors remain hopeful as the company also anticipates updates on its Texan oil operations.

