Pennpetro Energy Appoints New Chairman Amid Leadership Change

November 01, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Pennpetro Energy Plc (GB:PPP) has released an update.

Pennpetro Energy PLC has announced a change in its leadership, with Stephen Lunn stepping in as the new Chairman of the board, effective immediately, succeeding David Lenigas, who resigned due to other business commitments. The company’s CEO, Tom Evans, expressed confidence in Lunn’s ability to drive Pennpetro’s near and long-term goals, acknowledging his experience and previous contributions. This leadership change is anticipated to strengthen the company’s strategic direction in the energy sector.

