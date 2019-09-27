Pennon Says On Track To Meet FY Management View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L), an environmental infrastructure group, said that it is on track to meet management expectations for 2019/20. The company's board has concluded that it is an appropriate time to conduct a full review of the strategic focus, growth options and capital allocation policy for the Group.

The Group said it continues to actively monitor and evaluate the potential risks and opportunities arising from any potential Brexit scenario and has plans in place to mitigate key risk areas.

South West Water continues to deliver resilient operational performance with no water restrictions for the 23rd consecutive year. The exceptionally hot, dry summer last year resulted in higher revenue which has not been repeated this year, and as a consequence revenue for first-half of 2019/20 has reduced to a more normal level compared with last year, in line with revenue control expectations.

The company plans to announce its half year results for 2019/20 on Tuesday 26 November 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.