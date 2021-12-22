Pennon Group to offer undertakings to British regulator in Bristol Water deal

Dec 22 (Reuters) - British water company Pennon Group PNN.L said on Wednesday it will offer undertakings to the UK's competition regulator by Dec. 31 as part of a review of its deal to acquire Bristol Water BTW_pa.L.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday the deal was likely to prejudice the water regulator Ofwat's ability to make comparisons between water companies.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

