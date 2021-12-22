Markets

Pennon Group to offer undertakings to British regulator in Bristol Water deal

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

British water company Pennon Group said on Wednesday it will offer undertakings to the UK's competition regulator by Dec. 31 as part of a review of its deal to acquire Bristol Water.

Dec 22 (Reuters) - British water company Pennon Group PNN.L said on Wednesday it will offer undertakings to the UK's competition regulator by Dec. 31 as part of a review of its deal to acquire Bristol Water BTW_pa.L.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday the deal was likely to prejudice the water regulator Ofwat's ability to make comparisons between water companies.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 77 6034 7399))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular