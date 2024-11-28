Pennon Group Enhances Bond Programme with New Prospectus

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

Pennon Group’s South West Water Finance PLC has issued a supplementary prospectus for its £2.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, enhancing investor information and transparency. This development underlines the company’s commitment to robust financial management and offers potential opportunities for investors looking into utility sector bonds.

