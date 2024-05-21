News & Insights

Stocks

Pennon Group CEO Invests in Share Incentive Plan

May 21, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

In a recent disclosure by Pennon Group PLC, the company has reported a purchase of ordinary shares for their Share Incentive Plan (SIP) by Group Chief Executive Officer, Susan Jane Davy. The transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, involved the acquisition of shares at a price of 720p each. This initial notification marks a notable investment by the CEO in the company’s future, reflecting potential confidence in its performance.

For further insights into GB:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.