Pennon Group CEO Invests in Share Incentive Plan

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

In a recent disclosure by Pennon Group PLC, the company has reported a purchase of ordinary shares for their Share Incentive Plan (SIP) by Group Chief Executive Officer, Susan Jane Davy. The transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, involved the acquisition of shares at a price of 720p each. This initial notification marks a notable investment by the CEO in the company’s future, reflecting potential confidence in its performance.

